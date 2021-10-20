Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores

Windows 11 has become one of the most divisive and confusing OS releases in recent history, despite Microsoft's efforts to announce and detail the system's capabilities, requirements, and differences relative to Windows 10. While Microsoft has accompanied communications on Windows 11 with stringent system requirements, there are already numerous ways to circumvent hardware limitations floating through the internet. The latest one such experiment, carried out by user @Carlos_SM1995 (via Notebookcheck), actually managed to install and run the OS on supposedly - according to Microsoft - incompatible hardware. What is this mysterious chip that can actually run Microsoft's latest OS? It's an all-powerful, single-core Pentium 4 661 CPU from 2006. It does feature Hyper-Threading, though.
Comments / 0