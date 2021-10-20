CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores

By dadatic
vmware.com
 8 days ago

I have a virtual machine running Windows 10 Home on Fusion 12 Player (host: MacBookAir 2020 i5 Big Sur). It was configured with 4 processor cores. On the guest system, the Device Manager detects four processors, but the Task Manager and the PC Health Check utility see only one processor with...

communities.vmware.com

Android Headlines

Upgrade Your Home Office With A New Monitor In This Gold Box Deal

In Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, you can save up to 26% on select monitors and Chromebooks from brands like LG, Sceptre, Acer and more. Keep in mind that these prices are good today only, as it is part of the Gold Box Deal of the Day. And it will expire at midnight PST tonight.
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

Microsoft Releases New ISOs for Home windows 10 Construct 19044.1288 and Home windows 11 Construct 22483

Microsoft has launched two new ISOs for its Home windows Insiders group as we speak. Home windows 10 ISO recordsdata for RTM Construct 19044.1288 at the moment are accessible for Insiders within the Launch Preview Channel. These within the Dev Channel, however, can obtain ISO recordsdata for Home windows 11 Construct 22483, which was launched simply final night time from the lively growth department.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Enthusiast manages to run Windows 11 on a single-core Intel Pentium 4 chip from 15 years ago

The big picture: Microsoft’s shiny new OS has had a mixed reception, not helped by the fact that users considering updating/trying out the OS on their relatively recent PCs were put off by a stringent list of system requirements, accompanied by vague messaging around compatibility and updates for unsupported PCs. This situation has led to some interesting experimentation around Windows 11 installation on older hardware, with an enthusiast getting the OS to run on a 15-year-old Intel Pentium 4 661.
SOFTWARE
Hot Hardware

Apple Claims Powerful M1 Pro And Pro Max Chips Will Lay Waste To The Fastest PC Laptops

It was a little over a year ago when Apple announced plans to inject its Mac systems with its own custom Apple Silicon based on Arm, kicking Intel and its x86 chips to the curb in the process. What was said to be a two-year transition plan began in earnest with the M1 system-on-chip. That's officially a last-gen part now, with Apple today having introduced its upgraded M1 Max and M1 Pro.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Fixed: AMD driver helps Windows 11 find Ryzen’s best CPU cores

AMD posted a chipset software update Friday morning that fixes problems with Windows 11 not recognizing the best Ryzen CPU core to run on. It’s not the only fix you’ll need to get Ryzen chips operating correctly on Windows 11, but it’s an important one. The chipset driver applies to...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 Runs and Updates on 2006-Era Single-core Intel Pentium 4 CPU

Windows 11 has become one of the most divisive and confusing OS releases in recent history, despite Microsoft's efforts to announce and detail the system's capabilities, requirements, and differences relative to Windows 10. While Microsoft has accompanied communications on Windows 11 with stringent system requirements, there are already numerous ways to circumvent hardware limitations floating through the internet. The latest one such experiment, carried out by user @Carlos_SM1995 (via Notebookcheck), actually managed to install and run the OS on supposedly - according to Microsoft - incompatible hardware. What is this mysterious chip that can actually run Microsoft's latest OS? It's an all-powerful, single-core Pentium 4 661 CPU from 2006. It does feature Hyper-Threading, though.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

One of the most vital tools in Windows 11 is getting a serious upgrade

Getting the most out of Windows 11 could soon be easier than ever due to a significant upgrade to one of its most useful, but also rarely-loved tools. Microsoft has revealed Task Manager in Windows 11 will be getting two major updates as it looks to offer users more customization and efficiency options when using Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Core i9 11900K: Five Linux Distros Show Sizable Lead Over Windows 11

Now that Windows 11 has been out as stable and the initial round of updates coming out, I've been running fresh Windows 11 vs. Linux benchmarks for seeing how Microsoft's latest operating system release compares to the fresh batch of Linux distributions. First up is the fresh look at the Windows 11 vs. Linux performance on an Intel Core i9 11900K Rocket Lake system.
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Keysfan ‘s Halloween Sale Is Here: Buy Windows 10 At $7.59 For A Free Upgrade To Windows 11

Microsoft has now released Windows 11 as a free upgrade for people running Windows 10. Microsoft will notify users when Windows updates are available. You can also click "Start"> "Settings"> "Update and Security"> "Windows Update" in the lower left corner of the desktop to manually check whether the upgrade file is ready. Microsoft will determine the priority of updating to Windows 11 based on factors such as PC hardware specifications, reliability metrics, and device age. If your computer hardware specifications do not meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11 or you want to experience Windows 11 immediately, here is a good chance to get it for cheap right now.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

How to reclaim hard drive space after upgrading to Windows 11

If you are happy with Windows 11, you can safely remove old Windows 10 reversion files and reclaim a substantial amount of lost hard drive storage space on your PC. Through its security updating and patching process, Microsoft continues to roll out Windows 11 to Windows 10 PCs meeting the specific hardware requirements of the new operating system. Many users have already been updated to the new OS, and many more will be updated soon. So, unless you take steps to stop it, an update to Windows 11 is practically inevitable.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Windows 11 users could be set for a significant security upgrade

Microsoft's new Windows 11 software suite could soon enjoy better security protection than ever thanks to a rumored new release from the company. A new version of Windows Defender Preview for Windows 11 has been spotted online, offering a significant upgrade in terms of the safety tools on offer for users.
SOFTWARE
SPY

These Handy USB Adapters Will Upgrade the Connectivity of Your New Laptop

We all love our new laptops, but why do manufacturers insist on taking away our beloved USB-A and SD card ports? Well, here’s the workaround: USB adapters! There’s a good chance that you still have a lot of tech that’s not USB-C. A handy USB adapter can link your new computer with your USB-A hard drives and other tech so you don’t need to upgrade your entire technological life just because you got a new computer. There are a few different varieties of USB adapters: Single port adapters Docks Cables If you are looking to turn one or two of those USB-C cables into several...
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Monterey Fusion 12.2 Windows 10 x64 - UEFI Secure Boot missing in Adv. Settings?

I have a Windows 10 x64 (Pro) guest VM running via Fusion 12.2 on a MAC OS @ Monterey. This utility VM was recently upgraded from Windows 8.1 Pro. The OS type has been changed from Windows 8.1 x64 to Windows 10 x64 and later. I am attempting to prepare the Guest for Windows 11. I have encrypted the drive (via Fusion VM settings). When I attempted to enable TPM I am informed that UEFI with Secure Boot is required (or something to that effect). This option is not available within the VM Settings, Advanced Settings.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

User Deleted on Windows 10 Update

About a month ago I did a Windows 10 update on my virtual machine and lost my identity! When I tried to log into my Windows 10, it did not recognize my login credentials and when I logged in as Administrator I did NOT have a USER account and of course no data, meaning all directories and files under my username, which did not exist, were NOT there! I have no idea how this could have happened and I have NOT been able to recover.
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Lightweight Laptops Pack a Ton of Power in Streamlined Shells

In 2020, a number of laptop manufacturers released a slew of new energy-efficient processors, which require less cooling. The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series dropped, followed by Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7, and NVIDIA with their RTX GeForce SuperMax graphics cards, all of which run without big, clunky fans. Then Apple stole the spotlight with their game-changing custom silicon M1, which delivers a ton of power in a streamlined unit. All of this has led companies to introduce some of the most lightweight laptops to date. What Are the Best Lightweight Laptops? Whether you’re working remotely or want something that’s easy to move from...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Big Sur VM stuck at 1024x768 after 12.2 Upgrade

I have upgraded to Fusion 12.2, on a Big Sur host (11.6). My Big Sur VM has been upgraded to 11.6.1 and I update the tools to the version coming with Fusion 12.2. After the upgrade of the tools, the VM has a video resolution of 1024x768, as if there is some error with the video driver.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

why a fresh ESXI installation only uses half of my SSD storage?

I got a very weird problem when installing ESXi-7.0 U3:. My SSD size is 256GB (or 238GB actually, it doesn't matter) But after installation, login to ESXI, it only shows capacity of 110GB!. So how comes half of the storage disappeared? so confusing!. Anyone got hints on this problem? Thanks!
COMPUTERS

