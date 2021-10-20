CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Chamber of Commerce to hold ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race

By Thomas Shults
 7 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Residents can attend the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race on Thursday. The party will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce will provide food, drinks and live entertainment from the Ricky Gunn Band. The food will be provided by Chamber Member restaurants.

Businesses from Bay County will also race beds they built on Fifth Avenue in front of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce building.

NWFL Beaches International Airport gives update on roadway construction

“It’s a time to come together for some camaraderie with families, friends, the local businesses,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said. “It’s also an opportunity for you to learn more about the role that the Bay County Chamber plays in the growth and development.”

Hundreds of community members are expected to be in attendance.

WMBB

Northwest Florida Community Hospital to hold multiple vaccine clinics

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will hold two vaccine clinics with one on October 26 and the second on October 28. Both clinics will be from 1:00 through 4:00 p.m. Hospital officials said they will have both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available as well as the one-dose Johnson […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club celebrates grand reopening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 85 acre Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tournament for the grand reopening of their private beach club… People from around the area teed up for a tournament to celebrate the reopening of the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club. “It’s a total transformation, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bonifay city councilman charged with battery

BONIFAY, Fla. (Holmes County Times Advertiser) — A Bonifay city councilman is charged with one misdemeanor count of battery following a complaint filed by a Bonifay resident. A complaint filed with the Bonifay Police Department states that City Councilman Robert Urquhart approached the resident just prior to a called meeting of the Bonifay City Council […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

