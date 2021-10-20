CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

How your Henrico 8th grader can get a full-tuition scholarship to Virginia Union University

By Amelia Heymann
 7 days ago

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Today, Henrico County Public Schools announced that 25 eighth-graders will have the opportunity to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University.

This is part of the new program “VUU Henrico Scholars,” which will give a select number of students free tuition to attend the university after they graduate from an HCPS high school in 2026. In addition to the scholarship, students will also get “college-readiness” support and attend events at VUU.

Five Richmond fifth graders get full scholarships to VUU

Students who receive this scholarship will still be responsible for nontuition costs, such as room, board and fees.

The school district will be holding an information session about the scholarship where students and families can ask questions and learn more information about it. The session will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Oc. 27, and will be held over Microsoft Teams .

Applications to apply will be open from Nov. 1 to Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and recipients will be announced in March 2022. You can find more information and apply on HCP’s website .

