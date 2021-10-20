Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

An Australian professional footballer has publicly said he is gay, adding he wanted to show “everyone is welcome in the game of football”.Josh Cavallo, 21, currently plays as left-back for A-League Men’s side Adelaide United and has one cap for the national under-20s side.In a post on social media, he said it was “astonishing to know there are no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing” and that he wanted to show “others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community”.Josh's Truth pic.twitter.com/NKSEP2kVWV— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) October 27, 2021His post has already been praised...

