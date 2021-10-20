CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Lazio suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè on Wednesday after he was filmed making a fascist salute in front of fans. Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010. A video, which went...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Lazio owner Lotito’s ban reduced to two months after appeal

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lazio president Claudio Lotito's ban for COVID-19 protocol violations was reduced to two months by the federal appeal court on Tuesday. The Serie A club's owner was appealing against a 12-month ban handed to him by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) appeal court in April.
SPORTS
World Soccer Talk

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Milan (AFP) – The handler of Lazio’s eagle mascot has praised dictators Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco after being suspended by the Serie A club for performing a fascist salute at the end of last weekend’s win over Inter Milan. Juan Bernabe was filmed by fans at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Santa Maria Times

Van Bommel could be first of many Bundesliga coaches to go

BERLIN (AP) — Mark van Bommel became the first Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season when he was fired by Wolfsburg on Sunday after just nine league games in charge. He's unlikely to be the last. A handful of other coaches are under increasing pressure in Germany and the case of Van Bommel showed how quickly clubs can lose patience.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Lazio president Lotito confronted players after Monday training

Lazio president Claudio Lotito confronted some players at their training retreat yesterday. Lazio are in ritiro this week after their poor defeat to Hellas Verona. Lazionews.eu says president Lotito was present at the training ground and had lunch with the team after the morning session. Lazio's director of sport Igli...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Inter Milan#Rome#Mascot#Ap#Italian
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from loss to Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City, the League Cup winner for the past four seasons, continues its title defense of the competition with a trip to West Ham in the last 16. West Ham eliminated Manchester United in the previous round and is having a good season, placed fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification in the Europa League. There are two other all-Premier League matchups — Burnley vs. Tottenham and Leicester vs. Brighton — while Liverpool heads to second-tier Preston on the back of a 5-0 win at Manchester United that extended the team's unbeaten start to the season. Also, Brentford visits second-tier Stoke.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Ivan Lodnia suspended after not reporting to ECHL

Minnesota Wild forward prospect Ivan Lodnia has been suspended by the team indefinitely after the 22-year-old winger did not show up to the ECHL after not making the Iowa Wild roster. Instead, the former third-round pick decided to head home to California. #mnwild have informed Ivan Lodnia’s agent that the...
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Cane lacking sharpness, ready to wait for All Blacks start

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — All Blacks captain Sam Cane isn’t expected to make the starting lineup on New Zealand’s end-of-season rugby tour at least until the match against Italy in Rome on Nov. 6. Cane has been out for nearly six months because of a pectoral injury and made his...
WORLD
The Independent

Marquinhos reveals Chelsea interest before PSG ‘blocked talks straight away’ this summer

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has suggested that Chelsea were interested in signing him this summer, but that the French club put an immediate end to any approach.Marquinhos has represented PSG since 2013, playing under Thomas Tuchel from 2018 until 2020.The German coach joined Chelsea at the start of this year and was seemingly keen on getting Marquinhos to join him at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.When asked about Chelsea’s interest in him, Marquinhos told Le Parisien: “No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, [PSG] blocked talks straight away. “It shows the faith they have in me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

Professional footballer says he is gay in emotional video: ‘I know there are others living in silence’

An Australian professional footballer has publicly said he is gay, adding he wanted to show “everyone is welcome in the game of football”.Josh Cavallo, 21, currently plays as left-back for A-League Men’s side Adelaide United and has one cap for the national under-20s side.In a post on social media, he said it was “astonishing to know there are no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing” and that he wanted to show “others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community”.Josh's Truth pic.twitter.com/NKSEP2kVWV— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) October 27, 2021His post has already been praised...
WORLD
Santa Maria Times

Solskjaer leads Man United practice amid scrutiny on job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was back with his Manchester United players on Tuesday leading a practice session, trying to turn around the team's fortunes amid scrutiny on his future as manager. A 5-0 rout by Liverpool on Sunday left United with one point from its last four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month. Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia's squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.
TENNIS
Santa Maria Times

Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to the season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona fired coach Ronald Koeman after the team’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday. Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following the match. Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”. He leaves...
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player. "We consider that the appeal should be upheld and the order to enter prison suspended," the court said in a statement. The suspension of the sentence will be for a period of four years as long as Hernandez does not commit any further crime and the payment of a fine of 96,000 euros ($111,000), the court said. Bayern Munich welcomed the court's decision.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Man City's League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss

Manchester City's four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over. City lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium. Phil Foden's miss off City's first penalty proved costly as West...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy