Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City, the League Cup winner for the past four seasons, continues its title defense of the competition with a trip to West Ham in the last 16. West Ham eliminated Manchester United in the previous round and is having a good season, placed fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification in the Europa League. There are two other all-Premier League matchups — Burnley vs. Tottenham and Leicester vs. Brighton — while Liverpool heads to second-tier Preston on the back of a 5-0 win at Manchester United that extended the team's unbeaten start to the season. Also, Brentford visits second-tier Stoke.
