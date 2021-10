As you were scrolling through Twitter this week, I’m sure you saw the news that ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with lymphoma. This is the second time in the last few months that he has received a cancer diagnosis. Thankfully in August, Vitale underwent several surgeries to remove melanoma from his face, and in his letter to fans he shared that it has been totally cleared after those procedures.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO