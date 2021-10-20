CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Jock Landale: Available for opener

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Landale (concussion) is available for Wednesday's opener against Orlando,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Spurs#Projectspurs Com#Magic
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
The Oakland Post

Pistons power past Spurs in preseason opener

The Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-105 in the 2021-22 NBA preseason opener. The Pistons, who were without No. 1 overall pick point guard Cade Cunningham, were lead by forward Jerami Grant’s 19 points in 24 minutes of play. Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes, now playing for the Spurs, registered a game-high 20 points in a losing effort.
NBA
AllClippers

Serge Ibaka Not Expected To Be Available Opening Night Against Warriors

Bad news: Serge Ibaka likely won't be available to play on opening night for the Clippers. Good News: He's nearing a return. According to a statement from Tomer Azarly, Serge Ibaka has stated he doesn't expect to be ready to play on the Clippers opening night against the Golden State Warriors. However, Ibaka did also mention that he's not far off from a return.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pounding The Rock

Get special Spurs opening night tickets through Pounding The Rock

The Spurs have once again teamed up with PoundingTheRock.com, this time to get you a great deal on tickets to the first home game of the season. On Wednesday, October 20, the Spurs will host the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center, and you can get in on the action.
NBA
chatsports.com

Frank Vogel ‘hopeful’ Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn will be available opening night

So much for a healthy start to the season. With less than a week until their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers have five names on their injury report: Trevor Ariza (right ankle surgery), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb surgery), Malik Monk (right groin strain), Kendrick Nunn (right ankle sprain) and Wayne Ellington, who was a late addition to Tuesday’s injury report due to soreness in his left hamstring.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Should be available for opener

Little (hamstring) is expected to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Little missed the Blazers' final two exhibition contests, but he should be available for the regular-season opener. The 21-year-old averaged 13.3 minutes per game last season, but with Tony Snell (foot) likely unavailable Wednesday, Little may see an increased role against the Kings.
NBA
news4sanantonio.com

Save a life and snag a pair of tickets for the Spurs opening game

SAN ANTONIO-- With the help of the South Texas blood and Tissue Center, The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting a blood drive. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct.14 and Friday, Oct.15 at the Donor Pavilion, located at 6211 IH 10 West at First Park Ten Boulevard. The...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Ben Simmons returns to Sixers practice, availability for opener still in doubt

On a rare Sunday off day for the Eagles, the No. 1 sports story in Philadelphia was the return to practice for Ben Simmons, who is finally ready to rejoin the Sixers after clearing protocols late last week. But if you were expecting any clarity on his status ahead of this week's opener or any clarifying comments from Simmons after a summer of discontent, you're going to be waiting a little longer.
NBA
fox8live.com

Zion’s availability for regular season opener in doubt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The most important thing to the start of the Pelicans season is their health. Specifically, that of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The latter should be good to go. But Monday’s update on Zion from head coach Willie Green was less optimistic. “Right now, he’s still...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy