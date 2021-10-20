Spurs' Jock Landale: Available for opener

Little (hamstring) is expected to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Little missed the Blazers' final two exhibition contests, but he should be available for the regular-season opener. The 21-year-old averaged 13.3 minutes per game last season, but with Tony Snell (foot) likely unavailable Wednesday, Little may see an increased role against the Kings.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO