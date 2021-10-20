Spurs' Jock Landale: Available for opener

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
We all know that Kyrie Irving is good friends with Kevin Durant and James Harden. The bond between this trio is actually the main reason why they formed a Big 3 with the Brooklyn Nets. However, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, things may not be too peachy between these three right now amid Kyrie’s COVID-19 vaccine drama.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Rajon Rondo is once again back in Los Angeles, and part of the Lakers. Rondo was with the Lakers between 2018 to 2020, during which time he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. Rondo was absolutely spectacular during the Lakers' 2020 playoff run. He was easily the 3rd...
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
According to a report, “many league observers” believe that Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith brought Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade into the organization as an attempt to “appease” Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. Wade is a mentor of Mitchell, which was the case even before Wade joined the organization. “One source...
In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
The Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-105 in the 2021-22 NBA preseason opener. The Pistons, who were without No. 1 overall pick point guard Cade Cunningham, were lead by forward Jerami Grant’s 19 points in 24 minutes of play. Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes, now playing for the Spurs, registered a game-high 20 points in a losing effort.
Bad news: Serge Ibaka likely won't be available to play on opening night for the Clippers. Good News: He's nearing a return. According to a statement from Tomer Azarly, Serge Ibaka has stated he doesn't expect to be ready to play on the Clippers opening night against the Golden State Warriors. However, Ibaka did also mention that he's not far off from a return.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players ever. When it comes to his game, only one issue stands out, and it’s his turnovers. Charles Barkley pointed it out during a showing of Inside The NBA on TNT, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry agrees with him.
So much for a healthy start to the season. With less than a week until their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers have five names on their injury report: Trevor Ariza (right ankle surgery), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb surgery), Malik Monk (right groin strain), Kendrick Nunn (right ankle sprain) and Wayne Ellington, who was a late addition to Tuesday’s injury report due to soreness in his left hamstring.
Little (hamstring) is expected to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Little missed the Blazers' final two exhibition contests, but he should be available for the regular-season opener. The 21-year-old averaged 13.3 minutes per game last season, but with Tony Snell (foot) likely unavailable Wednesday, Little may see an increased role against the Kings.
SAN ANTONIO-- With the help of the South Texas blood and Tissue Center, The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting a blood drive. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct.14 and Friday, Oct.15 at the Donor Pavilion, located at 6211 IH 10 West at First Park Ten Boulevard. The...
On a rare Sunday off day for the Eagles, the No. 1 sports story in Philadelphia was the return to practice for Ben Simmons, who is finally ready to rejoin the Sixers after clearing protocols late last week. But if you were expecting any clarity on his status ahead of this week's opener or any clarifying comments from Simmons after a summer of discontent, you're going to be waiting a little longer.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The most important thing to the start of the Pelicans season is their health. Specifically, that of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The latter should be good to go. But Monday’s update on Zion from head coach Willie Green was less optimistic. “Right now, he’s still...
