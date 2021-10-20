CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Portion of South Lewis St. in New Iberia closed for repairs

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
The north and southbound lanes of a portion of South Lewis Street in New Iberia will be completely closed to traffic starting Wednesday due to repairs.

Officials say the closure will stretch from the city limits to Admiral Doyle Drive (LA 674) and will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The closure is so crews can work on completing asphalt repairs to the road.

The road will not be open to traffic at all.

North Bound Detour Route will be Weeks Island Road (LA 83) to Center Street (LA 14) back to Admiral Doyle Drive (LA 674). Detour signage will be in place.
South Bound Detour Route will be Admiral Doyle Drive (LA 674) to Center Street (LA 14) to Weeks Island Road (LA 83).

South Lewis between Frankie Street and the city limits will be open to local traffic only; this will be enforced by the New Iberia Police Department.

