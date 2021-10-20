CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU Deputy Chief of Police ‘no longer an employee’

By Izzy Martin
 7 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After more than a month on administrative leave , Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz is no longer an employee of MSU Police and Public Safety.

A representative of MSU confirmed that Ruiz is not a staff member of either MSU Police and Public Safety or Michigan State University.

“As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide any additional information,” said MSU Public Information Officer Chris Rozman.

In regards to the administrative leave announced in early September, Rozman said that there are “no safety concerns to campus” and that Ruiz’s placement on leave was “strictly a personnel manner.”

Ruiz also owns Traci Ruiz Consultants , a consulting service focused on “protecting vulnerable populations,” the company’s LinkedIn page says.

