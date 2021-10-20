CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota can claim pipeline policing costs as damages

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — North Dakota will be allowed to continue to pursue reimbursement from the federal government of millions of dollars spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Federal Judge Daniel Traynor on Tuesday denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s attempt to recover more than $38 million from the pipeline protests five years ago.

The judge ruled the state’s claim of damages is permissible.

The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, arguing the Corps allowed protesters to illegally camp without a permit.

The Corps said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons.

