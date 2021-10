Pennsylvania-based Bitcoin mining firm Stronghold Digital Mining has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. at $19 per share. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the pricing exceeds the previous range of $16 to $18 per share. With that, Stronghold has raised $127 million via the offering of 6.68 million shares, which was also greater than the initial plan of selling 5.88 million shares. The trading is set to start on Wednesday on Nasdaq under the ticker SDIG.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO