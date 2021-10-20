Behind murky claim of a new hypersonic missile test, there lies a very real arms race

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran. On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who also went to Tehran earlier this month. "We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.

