Austrian plastics manufacturer looks to join Blue River Commerce Center after national search

An area startup announced a new local investment and the local launch of its platform for helping victims of domestic violence escape with their pets. BestyBnB said in a Monday release that it raised $2 million from local businesswoman Sally Root. The Kansas City-based company also said it signed on six area domestic violence shelters to use its platform, which helps find short- and long-term boarding options for pets of victims. Fear for the safety of loved pets is cited as a reason why some domestic violence victims stay in abusive situations.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO