Ongoing Volatility Reaffirms Urgency for Optimized Freight Matching, Elimination of Redundancy

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
During the COVID pandemic, the global supply chain has experienced unusually skewed trends as retailers try to restock depleted inventories and make up for the shortages of the past year. Consequently, the highly overwhelmed inland distribution networks are seeking sustainable ways to meet transportation demands and with viable economics....

