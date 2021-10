We've just seen the reveal of the all-new Honda Civic Si, and it looks like a great car with loads of fun in store for enthusiastic drivers. Sure, some people will argue that it should have more than 200 horsepower, but if you're one of them, this car is not for you. Honda has engineered this to be a car that you can not only drive daily but can abuse daily. Its power is now more evenly spread, and it encourages you to chase more revs, making for an engaging and fun drive even at lower speeds.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO