Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic

By Fresh Air
sdpb.org
 7 days ago

Todd Haynes' inventive, immersive movie is full...

listen.sdpb.org

KEYT

Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground

The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which arrives Friday in theaters and on Apple TV+, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

'The Velvet Underground' review: A love letter to the darkest stars of the 1960s

WHAT IT’S ABOUT If you’re a music fan, you know The Velvet Underground by name even if they’re not in your vinyl collection. Led by Freeport-raised Lou Reed, they were a band in rebellion against everything, including the rebellion of the 1960s – four black-clad nihilists glowering at the flower-power generation. Though some still call their music depressing, pretentious or even unlistenable, the Velvets set a template for a cool kind of anti-cool that has influenced generations of rockers.
MUSIC
Washington City Paper

Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground Is a Hallucinatory Time Capsule

In a 1989 interview with The New York Times, The Velvet Underground vocalist and guitarist Lou Reed said, “There’s a joke that we didn’t sell many records, but that everyone who bought them went out and started a band.” This observation has been revised over the years—it apparently was first said by Brian Eno in 1982—but it remains in the imagination for rock ’n’ roll obsessives because it speaks to the band’s mystique. To this day, liking The Velvet Underground can feel like being a part of a hip cohort who mix sophistication with rebellion. The Velvet Underground, a documentary film by Todd Haynes, taps into that feeling without being too obvious about it. This is Haynes’ first nonfiction film, and his unusual approach gives an impression of the New York City art scene in the 1960s without the usual navel-gazing about the band’s influence.
MUSIC
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Free Guy,’ spooky shows and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “Dopesick” (TV-MA), based on a nonfiction book by Beth Macy, looks at OxyContin, Big Pharma and how the opioid crisis ravaged rural America through a limited series drama. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson star. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Wednesdays. (Hulu)
TV SERIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Todd Haynes’ ‘Velvet Underground’ goes deep into seminal band’s emergence from Warhol scene

It’s often said that the Velvet Underground only sold a thousand albums, but everyone who bought one started a band. While it is hard to overstate the narrow but pervasive influence this band held over what was to come in the world of rock, the new documentary “The Velvet Underground,” from director Todd Haynes, does not unravel that mystery so much as disappear into the whirlpool of mid-’60s downtown New York subculture that swirled around Andy Warhol.
MOVIES
48hills.org

How Todd Haynes captured The Velvet Underground’s transgressive impact

One of The Velvet Underground’s greatest advantages—the band’s discordant drone and jarring lyrics—was also its greatest liability. Named after Michael Leigh’s S&M-themed novel, the pioneering ‘60s group lived up to its moniker, singing streetwise songs about homosexuality, drugs, and kinky roleplay. Too out there for the times, The Velvet Underground—composed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kios.org

KIOS at the Movies: The Velvet Underground

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND is now playing at Film Streams and on Apple TV+. KIOS @ the Movies: The Hottest August with filmmaker Brett Story. Today on KIOS AT THE MOVIES, Joshua LaBure, sits down with filmmaker Brett Story to talk about her 2019 documentary THE HOTTEST AUGUST. The Hottest August...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Todd Haynes Explains Why Nobody Did It Like the Velvet Underground

The most famous thing ever said about The Velvet Underground—a quote attributed to Brian Eno—is that even though their first album sold poorly, everyone who bought it started a band. But you won’t hear anyone repeat that old saw in Todd Haynes’s invigorating documentary about the group. This movie is way too cool for anything like that.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Andrew Bird And Lucius Perform The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius were among a slew of high-profile acts who contributed to the recently released track-by-track covers album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, and now they have shared an intimate live recording of their take on “Venus in Furs”, which you can watch below.
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Review: The obsessive beauty of ‘The Velvet Underground’

Todd Haynes’ latest film, “The Velvet Underground,” is a relentless charmer that stands out among the most personal of music documentaries because every second of it shows the touch of an obsessive fan. Although it’s his first documentary, Haynes exhibits the same eye for the personal that he did in his other musician-focused works: the chilling stop-motion Barbie film “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” the Bowie and “Citizen Kane”-inspired “Velvet Goldmine,” and the ambitious “I’m Not There” (in which he cast six actors as variations of Bob Dylan). He has always seemed more interested in the humanity and turmoil behind the work of his chosen musicians than in finding meaning in their artistic output. Despite the ostensibly informational purpose of his first foray into documentary, he isn’t afraid to get stuck in the emotional heart of his subjects.
MOVIES
sdpb.org

The Jubilee Singers, HBCU Fisk University's a cappella ensemble, celebrate 150 years

FISK JUBILEE SINGERS: (Singing) There is a balm in Gilead to heal the sin-sick soul. CORNISH: The school, rising up during reconstruction, used former Union Army barracks for classrooms, and it needed money. A singing group started touring to raise enough funds to keep the doors open, which it did, singing spirituals that include some of the earliest known recordings of that music. Professor Paul Kwami is part of that legacy. Born in Ghana, he came to Fisk as a student. He became their music director in 1994. We marked the 150th anniversary with this conversation, starting with the stories of the people who started it all.
MUSIC
montereycountyweekly.com

In his new album, Bruce Forman calls upon the spirit of a jazz guitar legend.

Divine intervention, contact with the other side, ghosts. Whatever you call it, jazz guitarist Bruce Forman will tell you he doesn’t believe in it. Well, at least he used to definitely not believe in it. He is no longer so sure after reflecting on the genesis of his latest effort, Reunion!, which celebrates late jazz guitar legend, and Forman’s friend, Barney Kessel.
ROCK MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

50 Best Documentaries of All Time

During the widespread COVID lockdowns of 2020, scores of Americans decided to learn something new in their idle time, taking up sourdough baking, woodworking, or bird watching. Many also turned to documentaries to stimulate their minds. Documentaries were, in fact, the fastest growing genre on streaming platforms in 2020.   The age of streaming has made […]
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

