CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — Lazio has suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè after he was filmed making a...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Inter Milan suffer first defeat of league season after Lazio comeback

Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late to complete a 3-1 comeback win for Lazio against Serie A champions Inter Milan in Rome on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi fell to his first league defeat as Inter coach against his former club. Ivan Perisic's penalty put Inter in front at the...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
World Soccer Talk

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Milan (AFP) – The handler of Lazio’s eagle mascot has praised dictators Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco after being suspended by the Serie A club for performing a fascist salute at the end of last weekend’s win over Inter Milan. Juan Bernabe was filmed by fans at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico...
SOCCER
clnsmedia.com

Marcus Smart Suspended After Missing Team Flight

The Boston Celtics suspended guard Marcus Smart for Friday’s preseason finale in Miami against the Heat because he missed the team’s flight to Florida for Wednesday night’s game against Orlando. Marcus Smart spoke to the media after Thursday afternoon’s practice in Miami. “We’re going to keep that in-house,” Smart said...
NBA
Tribal Football

Lazio president Lotito confronted players after Monday training

Lazio president Claudio Lotito confronted some players at their training retreat yesterday. Lazio are in ritiro this week after their poor defeat to Hellas Verona. Lazionews.eu says president Lotito was present at the training ground and had lunch with the team after the morning session. Lazio's director of sport Igli...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Inter Milan#Mascot#Salute#Ap#Italian
The Independent

Ella Toone hat-trick spurs England to 10-0 victory over Latvia

Ella Toone fired a hat-trick as England maintained their march towards the 2023 World Cup finals by thrashing Latvia 10-0 in Liepaja.Manchester United forward Toone put England 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at the Daugava Stadium and added her third and the Lionesses’ sixth before being replaced midway through the second half.Ellen White became the joint-second highest England goalscorer of all time alongside Kerry Davis on 44 – in her 99th appearance – when putting the visitors 3-0 up in the 25th minute before Millie Bright made it 4-0 at half time.Beth Mead joined in the goal fest after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Marquinhos reveals Chelsea interest before PSG ‘blocked talks straight away’ this summer

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has suggested that Chelsea were interested in signing him this summer, but that the French club put an immediate end to any approach.Marquinhos has represented PSG since 2013, playing under Thomas Tuchel from 2018 until 2020.The German coach joined Chelsea at the start of this year and was seemingly keen on getting Marquinhos to join him at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.When asked about Chelsea’s interest in him, Marquinhos told Le Parisien: “No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, [PSG] blocked talks straight away. “It shows the faith they have in me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

Professional footballer says he is gay in emotional video: ‘I know there are others living in silence’

An Australian professional footballer has publicly said he is gay, adding he wanted to show “everyone is welcome in the game of football”.Josh Cavallo, 21, currently plays as left-back for A-League Men’s side Adelaide United and has one cap for the national under-20s side.In a post on social media, he said it was “astonishing to know there are no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing” and that he wanted to show “others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community”.Josh's Truth pic.twitter.com/NKSEP2kVWV— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) October 27, 2021His post has already been praised...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Barcelona struggles in 1-0 loss to Rayo in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker Radamel Falcao has added to Barcelona’s struggles by scoring the winner in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 victory in the Spanish league. Barcelona’s second consecutive defeat left it winless in away matches and only ninth in the standings with 15 points from 10 games. The Catalan club had lost to Real Madrid in the “clásico” at home on Sunday. It was the fifth straight home win for promoted Rayo. It moved to fourth place with 19 points from 11 matches, two points from leader Real Sociedad with an extra game. Barcelona had not gone five consecutive away matches without a win in nearly 20 years.
UEFA
CBS Boston

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold. Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...
MLS
wcn247.com

Sassuolo wins 2-1 at Juventus on Lopez goal in stoppage time

MILAN (AP) — Massimilano Allegri’s 200th match in charge of Juventus has ended in defeat as Sassuolo scored late to snatch a 2-1 victory in Turin in Serie A. Maxime Lopez struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo its first-ever victory at Juventus. American Weston McKennie had canceled out Davide Frattesi’s first-half opener. Juventus is 13 points behind Serie A leader AC Milan after 10 matches. Third-place Inter Milan can close the gap to its city rival to seven points with a win at Empoli later.
UEFA
CBS Philly

Add Your Photo To Digital Mural Showing Philadelphia’s Passion For Soccer Amid 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to make a push to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city unveiled a digital mosaic mural on the jumbotron at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. It’s called Love of the Game. The mosaic is made up of personal photographs that show our region’s passion for soccer, whether as a player or a fan. If you want to be a part of the mural, click here to upload your photograph.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has knocked Bayern Munich out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 win in front of its ecstatic fans. It's Bayern’s biggest ever defeat in the competition. Second-division club Karlsruher SC knocked Bayer Leverkusen out with a hard-fought 2-1 win. Union Berlin needed extra time to win 3-1 at third-division club Waldhof Mannheim. Augsburg defeated Bochum 5-4 on penalties after their their game finished 2-2 with extra time. Christopher Buchtmann scored in extra time for St. Pauli to win 3-2 at second-division Dynamo Dresden. Anthony Modeste scored two for Cologne to beat Bundesliga rival Stuttgart 2-0, and Hannover defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area roller derby team that has called itself the Guardians since 2013 is suing Cleveland's newly renamed Major League Baseball team to stop it from using the Guardians name. The former Cleveland Indians announced in July it would change the team's name to Guardians after years of criticism that the former name and Chief Wahoo logo was racist. The roller derby team in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland says the baseball team changed the name despite knowing the roller derby team was using it. The baseball Guardians did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
MLB
wcn247.com

Alcaraz beats Murray, faces Berrettini in Vienna quarters

VIENNA (AP) — Andy Murray saw his perfect record at the Erste Bank Open come to an end as he slumped to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round. The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event. He won the tournament on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016. Alcaraz will play Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening-set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. Seeded players Jannik Sinner and Diego Schwartzman advanced to the second round with straight-set wins.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy