Mort Sahl, the caustic, kinetic stand-up comedian of the late 1950s and early ’60s whose unflinching bipartisan barbs defined political satire for a generation of Americans, has died. He was 94. Sahl, described as “Will Rogers with fangs” by Time on Aug. 15, 1960, when he made history as the first stand-up to be featured on the magazine’s cover, died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California, his friend told The New York Times. Starting with his first performance in 1953 at the famed hungry i nightclub in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, Sahl fearlessly ridiculed every U.S. president from Dwight D....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO