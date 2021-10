Dead by Daylight’s Trapper has made its way into For Honor today, as part of the Survivors of the Fog crossover event, which will run through November 11th. During the For Honor Survivors of the Fog event, you’ll be able to play the new Survivors game mode. It’s a 4v4 player affair with a catch… the AI minions have been replaced by the Trapper from Dead by Daylight, and it’s on the hunt for you. The game mode takes place on a map inspired by Dead by Daylight, so expect it to have all of the spookiness a good Halloween event deserves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO