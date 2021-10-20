IT spending projected to reach $4.5 trillion in 2022: Gartner

A decade ago, Microsoft declared that it loved open-source. In 2014, the Redmond giant went even further. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "Microsoft loves Linux." Few in Linux and open-source circles believed them. Years went by and as Microsoft embraced open-source projects, opened up their patents to Linux developers, and released Windows Subsystem for Linux, some finally bought that Microsoft was no longer open-source's enemy. As Linux founder Linus Torvalds said, "I completely dismissed all the anti-Microsoft stuff." Many open-source developers, however, never bought this. They still think of Microsoft as the Evil Empire. And, boy did they get this reinforced when Microsoft removed the forthcoming .NET 6's Hot Reload feature from its open-source releases.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO