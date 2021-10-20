CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT spending projected to reach $4.5 trillion in 2022: Gartner

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Gartner has released a new forecast for 2021, predicting the amount of money spent on IT will reach $4.5 trillion in 2022. If it comes to fruition, that would represent an increase of 5.5% compared to 2021. The report is broken down between data center systems, enterprise software, devices,...

www.zdnet.com

