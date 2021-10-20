CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Police perform 18 search warrants on members of gangs

By James Groh
 7 days ago
Racine Police performed 18 search warrants on members of the gangs, Gangster Disciples, and Vice Lords, on Wednesday.

According to Racine Police a "large amount of controlled substances, currency, weapons, and assets were recovered as part of the investigation." Officials did not specify what kind of substances, weapons, or other assets were found.

In addition to the seizures, "numerous federal indictments" were made.
Agencies ranging from the F.B.I to the Tennessee Highway Patrol participated in the search warrants.

Comments / 5

Estve
7d ago

Hopefully the D.A. will actually prosecute them and make this effort worthy!!

Reply(1)
6
 

