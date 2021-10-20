Medical Examiner Called To Florida Park At Center Of Search For Fugitive Fiancé Brian Laundrie

Police in Florida have called the medical examiner's office to a nature reserve after finding what they say are items belonging to Brian Laundrie.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the North Port reserve where authorities have been searching for 23-year-old Laundrie, the family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN.

The items were found after Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, to search for their son on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and to meet with North Port Police and the FBI.

Bertolino said the items were found after a "brief search" off a trail Laundrie was known to frequent.

He would not give any further information on what or how many items were found.

CNN is also reporting that additional police, along with cadaver dogs, have arrived at the site to help with a search.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito who was found dead last month in the mountains of Wyoming.

The two had been on a trip together as she filmed segments for a YouTube special titled "Van Life."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

