Paris Hilton is taking a page out of her friend Kim Kardashian's playbook and getting behind a cause she cares about — and is even taking it straight to Washington. Hilton's cause is not prison reform, but the "troubled teen industry," which refers to boarding schools and camps to which troubled teens get sent away, as well as foster care facilities. Hilton claims these facilities run rife with abuse, and that she herself is a victim of it. "These kids are treated worse than someone would be in prison," she told Good Morning America on October 20. "It's horrifying." Of her experience at a boarding school in Utah as a teen, she said, "It's literal Hell on earth."

