Vegas man facing murder charge after roommate's body found in trash

Police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of his roommate in Las Vegas.

Christopher Berrios, 55, is facing charges from a homicide last month where a decomposing body was found in a recycling trash bin in the 1500 block of Arville Street, near Charleston Boulevard.

The body was covered with insulating foam and authorities say Berrios was seen buying that item at Lowe’s. Also, police later identified the body as Bernard Robledo, a person who was living with Berrios.

Police found blood in several areas of the residence where the two were living, including soaked paper towels and two saws with bloody blades.

Berrios was not immediately located at the time of the crime and an arrest warrant was issued for the 55-year-old.

According to the Clark County Detention Center, Berrios was eventually booked on Oct. 17 and is facing an open murder charge.