It all seems to be a bit on the hush-hush but we're here to tell you what we know about the new exhibit on display at Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho. Featuring paintings by Hunter Biden, the son of the current President of the United States, "The Journey Home" opened this past weekend and boasts a total of 15 works by the artist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO