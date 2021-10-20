CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr believes Andre Iguodala would be great podcast host

By Alex Espinoza
 7 days ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently joined Dax Holt of Audacy’s “Podsauce” podcast to talk about all things podcasting. Check out the full interview in the video above.

Kerr first appeared on a podcast back in 2013, making him something of an OG in the medium. Last year during the pandemic, Kerr teamed with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the 10-episode “Flying Coach” podcast with The Ringer, so he’s dabbled behind the podcast mic, too.

When asked which Warriors player would make the best podcast host, Kerr didn’t hesitate.

“Andre,” Kerr said, referring to veteran forward Andre Iguodala.

The 37-year-old returned to the Bay Area this past offseason as a free agent, following a two-season stint with the Miami Heat. Reunited with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Iguodala has helped foster the same locker room vibes the Warriors had during the dynasty.

Kerr said Iguodala’s combination of basketball knowledge, sense of humor and outside interests would make him the ideal host.

“Anything he wanted,” Kerr said of a suggested topic. “Give him the mic. He’s just got this really interesting, diverse personality, background education. He’s really aware of what’s happening politically, socially. He’s knee-deep in the tech world, Silicon Valley. He’s an NBA historian. He asked me about the Bulls back in the day because he grew up watching those teams. He can talk about Steve Jobs or Michael Jordan, comfortably either way. He’s also just got a wicked, sarcastic sense of humor, so he’d be great.”

Great call by Kerr.

Iguodala has shown off that sense of humor with the media in recent weeks, taking pride in an investment strategy he provided Steph Curry while also joking (or was he serious?) about being “underpaid” after rejoining the Warriors on a veteran minimum deal. Iguodala also recently changed his Twitter avatar to an NFT from the artist Brendan Murphy of the Boonji Project, so you know he’s tapped into cryptocurrency and all that crazy, cutting-edge technology.

