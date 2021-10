We talk a lot about the golf swing here on GOLF.com, and for good reason. It’s super important! But, the best coaches also know that there’s a time and place to make changes to your golf swing, and there’s a time you have to play with what you have. It may not be perfect, but when you’re standing with a golf club in your hands and a green in front of you, you’ve got to make the best of it.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO