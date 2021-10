Out of step! Cheryl Burke is calling out the Dancing With the Stars judges for being “pretty harsh” on them amid their recovery from COVID-19. Burke, 37, and her partner Cody Rigsby returned to the ballroom on Monday, October 11, for the Disney-themed week after they both tested positive for the coronavirus and were forced to isolate earlier this month. However, the dancing pro didn’t feel all that welcomed back by the judges a week after she and Rigsby, 34, performed for heroes night.

