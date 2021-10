Passengers on a transit train in Pennsylvania allegedly held up their phones to film the rape of a woman by a man for more than 40 minutes, instead of stepping in to help her, authorities said. There were fewer than a dozen people present, “but sufficient to intervene,” who recorded the incident but did not help the woman, officials said.While 35-year-old Fistor Ngoy allegedly continued to grope, harass and assault the woman, at least 24 train stops passed on the Market-Frankford line on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa), the police chief for the transit body said.Not a single...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO