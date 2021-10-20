CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Coachella begins teasing artists playing the 2022 festival

By Dallas
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039tZD_0cXFnLvD00

About six months out from the return of Coachella in April 2022, the festival has started teasing artists that will be on the lineup. Earlier this week they jokingly confirmed the festival grounds, The Polo Fields in Indio, California were confirmed. Today, they posted a photo of Swedish House Mafia, indicating that they will be on the lineup.

Coachella founder, Paul Tollett, previously confirmed that Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott would be headliners in 2022 after being scheduled to play in 2020.

Prior to Coachella, Swedish House Mafia will headline Day 2 of Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 5, 2021. Tickets are on sale now here.

The full Coachella lineup isn't typically announced until early January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Scrap Mandatory Vaccination Requirement

In a surprise reversal of course on Covid-19 vaccination policies, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival have announced they will no longer require full vaccination to attend their respective 2022 events. Festivalgoers may now present either a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their events or provide vaccination proof.
INDIO, CA
Valley News

Coachella, Stagecoach to allow negative COVID test for entry to festivals

Coachella and Stagecoach music festival organizers reversed their previous COVID-19 policies last week and will allow unvaccinated fans to attend the shows provided they show proof of a negative test within the prior 72 hours, event organizers said. Previous policy for the two Indio festivals only allowed entry for those who showed proof of full vaccination. “After seeing firsthand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy that allows for a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination,” event organizers said on the Coachella and Stagecoach websites Tuesday, Oct. 12.
COACHELLA, CA
thesource.com

Coachella Festival 2022 Reverses Covid Vax Mandate Protocols

Coachella music festival reverses mandate and will not require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Their previous health policy required guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending the festival in Southern California. But now festival officials are saying proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will suffice. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Coachella appears to confirm Swedish House Mafia for 2022 festival

Coachella festival looks to have confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will perform at next year’s event. The Californian festival, which returns in April after a two-year delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has already announced Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott as headliners. It’s not clear at this stage where Swedish House Mafia will sit on the bill.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Coachella, CA
Society
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
State
Florida State
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
Indio, CA
Society
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
thebrag.com

Aussie artist Bel to perform at Decentraland’s futuristic Metaverse festival

Metaverse festival, a four-day celebration of music, culture and creativity is kicking off tomorrow and will feature one of our home-grown Australian artists, Bel. The unique festival was created by Decentraland, a futuristic and decentralised 3D virtual reality virtual-world platform that is solely owned by its users. Metaverse is far...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

80 Artists to Play in Decentraland's Virtual Music Festival

Big names like Deadmau5 and Paris Hilton will star at the four-day Metaverse Festival. The popular virtual world of Decentraland (MANA) will host its first ever multiday music festival this week, headlining Deadmau5 and Paris Hilton. Over 80 artists will perform in the Metaverse Festival Oct. 21–24. Other big names...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festivals To Remain In Indio Through 2050

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival will remain in Indio, CA for the foreseeable future as Goldenvoice has signed a new lease with the Empire Polo Club, extending through 2050. Coachella has been held at Empire Polo Club since its inaugural event in 1999, while Stagecoach has remained a staple in Indio since 2007.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bukka White Blues Festival artists

Crossroad Band, Friday 6:15–7 p.m. Northeast Mississippi blues and rhythm and blues group Crossroad Band makes its Bukka White Festival debut this year. The group has a strong Aberdeen following and has entertained crowds locally at events such as the Aberdeen Bulldog Festival and Prairie Fun Day. Bill ‘Howlin’ Madd’...
ABERDEEN, MS
theobelisk.net

Roadburn 2022: Festival Curators, Artists in Residence & Initial Lineup Announced

It’s good to know the pandemic has not dulled the ambitious nature of Roadburn Festival. Earlier this year, the long-running Netherlands-based festival held Roadburn Redux and set a high standard for the notion of a “virtual event” could be. Whether or not Roadburn 2022 will have an online component as well, I simply don’t know, and frankly, I can see arguments either way. On the one hand, it sure was nifty for everyone who couldn’t travel to a real-life Roadburn to be involved in that special community. On the other hand, for next year that’s production effort and budget that could probably otherwise go to an actual stage.
FESTIVAL
orlandoweekly.com

Trombone Shorty to play the Frontyard Festival in November

New Orleans jazz standard-bearer Trombone Shorty is coming to the Frontyard Festival in November with his outfit Orleans Avenue. Troy Andrews, the man behind the trombone, will be taking Orleans Avenue on the road in early November for a small handful of Southern dates in early November, and this outdoors Orlando engagement is the only Florida date.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Swedish#Rage Against The Machine
twulasso.com

Denton Arts and Jazz Festival features Grammy-winning artists

Despite many uncertainties, cancellations and postponements, the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival was held Oct. 1-3 at Quakertown Park. It has been a long 18 months since the last Denton Arts and Jazz Festival, and although different, the festival brought along the finest in entertainment, food, and fun. A staple of Denton, the Arts and Jazz festival is a free event produced by the Denton Festival Foundation. Usually held on the last weekend of April, the festival was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DENTON, TX
wvua23.com

Top artist awards in 50th annual Kentuck Festival

The 50th Kentuck Festival of the Arts is officially in the books. Hundreds of people came out to Northport over the weekend to enjoy the festival, including artists from all around the country to share their art. Each year, $7,000 in awards are given by a small panel of judges....
FESTIVAL
Reporter Newspapers

Essential Play festival returns Nov. 5- 21

Essential Theatre is back live this fall, bringing their 2021 Playwriting Award winning plays, Calming the Man by Anthony Lamarr White and Raising the Dead by Erin Considine, to the stage along with a two night only encore performance of Shelby Hofer’s High Risk, Baby! The 2020 Essential Play Festival was cancelled due to COVID […] The post Essential Play festival returns Nov. 5- 21 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
PERFORMING ARTS
Audacy

Join us for an Audacy Check In with Ghost

Join us for an Audacy Check In with Ghost taking place Thursday, October 28 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT right here and on Facebook. Ghost is fresh off the release of their new song “Hunter’s Moon,” which appears on the soundtrack to ‘Halloween Kills.’
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Instagram
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Audacy

Audacy

43K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy