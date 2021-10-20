Coachella begins teasing artists playing the 2022 festival

About six months out from the return of Coachella in April 2022, the festival has started teasing artists that will be on the lineup. Earlier this week they jokingly confirmed the festival grounds, The Polo Fields in Indio, California were confirmed. Today, they posted a photo of Swedish House Mafia, indicating that they will be on the lineup.

Coachella founder, Paul Tollett, previously confirmed that Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott would be headliners in 2022 after being scheduled to play in 2020.

Prior to Coachella, Swedish House Mafia will headline Day 2 of Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 5, 2021. Tickets are on sale now here.

The full Coachella lineup isn't typically announced until early January.