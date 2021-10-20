Schools and restaurants close as Dixmoor deals with water crisis for fifth day

Photo credit Mike Krauser/ WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For a fifth day the Village of Dixmoor is dealing was water issues.

Restaurants are closed. So are schools.

Village president Fitzgerald Roberts on Wednesday stood outside the Village Hall near a pallet of bottled water as residents occasionally dropped by to pick up what they needed.

When asked where his frustration level was, Roberts told WBBM Newsradio, “Right now it’s past 150. Very frustrating.”

This problem started with a water main break that was repaired but some residents are getting just a trickle of water and others are getting none. Dixmoor gets its water from neighboring Harvey.

"From what my superintendent tell me is that someone messed with a valve somewhere and it had to be on Harvey's side. But nevertheless, all of this is old infrastructure, so once you mess with a valve and you reopen it you get what you call a hammer effect. It just goes down the line busting a pipe wherever the weakest points are," Roberts explained.

Roberts said many are working together to solve this problem.