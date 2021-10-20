CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo lawyer pushes for independent review of AG probe, citing ‘political conflict’

By Vincent Barone
 7 days ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing for an independent review of the attorney general’s damning sexual harassment investigation, citing “political conflict” between the offices.

His lawyer, Rita Glavin, on Wednesday said she formally submitted a response to Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation, asking for an independent party to review it with the aims of amending and correcting the report. Glavin cited ongoing investigations and lawsuits relating to the allegations as the need for the review.

“We are asking the attorney general to appoint an independent reviewer….to consider the attorney general’s report and also to fairly consider our application to amend and supplement that report,” Glavin said in a virtual news conference streamed on Cuomo’s campaign website.

Glavin rehashed charges that the investigation into Cuomo was “biased” against him, framing James as a “political rival” aspiring for the governorship.

“The attorney general, because of her plans to explore a run for governor — plans that, over the last several weeks, she’s made very, very clear at different events — she had a motive to draw every possible inference against the governor, who was a political rival and planned to run for a fourth term,” she added.

Glavin claimed James was too personally involved in the investigation, which Cuomo’s campaign has said is filled with “countless errors, inconsistencies and distortions.”

James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney general has insisted that her office conducted a thorough and fair investigation, which cited accusations of sexual harassment by Cuomo from 11 women.

Glavin falsely claimed during the news conference that the investigation “overturned an election” even though Cuomo had resigned in disgrace from the allegations in August. She also defended Cuomo’s use of campaign dollars to retain her work.

“This relates to allegations made against the governor while he was the governor of the state,” she said. “And I think it’s perfectly permissible for his campaign to spend the money for him to get the message out.”

“This is about getting to the truth,” she added.

Cuomo’s accusers have stood by their charges, with several from the report revealing their identity to call out the powerful former governor’s actions. One of the women, Lindsey Boylan, had slammed the governor’s attempt to save face as a display of gaslighting, saying his fight is “revictimizing” the women.

