CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army infantryman accounted for from World War II

By DPAA.mil
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFP1t_0cXFn37O00
Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder Photo credit DPAA

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, of Piedmont, South Carolina, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 23, 2021.

In late 1944, Linder was assigned to Company E, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany, when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 16. German forces never listed him as a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death on Nov. 17, 1945.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Linder’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5431 Neuville, originally discovered by local residents shortly after a forest fire swept through the area in 1947, possibly belonged to Linder. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Linder’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Linder’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Linder will be buried Oct. 29, 2021, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Comments / 3

Related
Connecting Vets

Flying Fortress Airman killed in WWII accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Francis W. Wiemerslage, 20, of River Grove, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Aug. 24, 2021. In March 1945, Wiemerslage was assigned to the 549th Bombardment Squadron, 385th Bombardment Group, 8th Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
dallassun.com

Russia, Ukraine Exchange Remains of Red Army Soldiers Killed in World War II

Novy Yurkovich [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik) - Russian search organizations transferred the remains of four Red Army soldiers killed in World War II to Ukrainian searchers, and the latter handed the remains of 17 Soviet soldiers, who died then in Ukraine, to the Russian side, Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Infantryman#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Army Staff Sgt#4th Infantry Division#H Rtgen Forest#German#The War Department
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
WTOK-TV

Fallen World War II Corporal returns to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he is honoring a fallen World War II Corporal from Mississippi. Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall enlisted at the state recruiting station in Jackson on May 7, 1942. He and 15 others then headed to Marine Corps Base in San Diego for basic training.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Connecting Vets

GALLERY: Army soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children

The sounds of children laughing while playing volleyball range out across the courtyard as they tried to best their adults. This could be any school in America, but instead it was Afghan children playing with U.S. Army Soldiers at the evacuee centers on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on Sept. 30, 2021.
MILITARY
UPI News

Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two former German soldiers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war. The two men, identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., were arrested early Wednesday morning as they were "strongly suspected" of trying to recruit 100-150 other former soldiers and police officers to form a mercenary force to intervene in the conflict in Yemen, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Mississippi Burial Set for Marine Killed in World War II

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A Marine who died during battle in World War II will be buried with full military honors in Mississippi. Cpl. Quentin McCall was a a member of Company I, 6th Marine Regimen, known as the “Fighting 6th Marines." He was killed Nov. 23, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa on a small island in the Pacific Ocean, near the equator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AG Week

'Food Will Win the War' message extends from world wars to today

The slogan took root when the United States entered World War I on Great Britain’s and France’s side. The Yanks entered the war late, long after its 1914 start. President Woodrow Wilson, who campaigned to keep the country out of the conflict, changed course in 1917. The war brought Europe...
POLITICS
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
989
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy