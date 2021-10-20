CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs firefighters called to rescue worker trapped in trench

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trench collapsed at a worksite near Garden of the Gods Road Wednesday morning, trapping one worker up to his legs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the site near 1900 W. Garden of the Gods Road just before 10 a.m. Multiple rescue crews started working to clear the collapsed trench, including using a vacuum truck to remove dirt from inside.

Information about the worker's injuries hasn't been released. A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities says the employee was a third-party utility worker.

It's not yet clear what caused the trench collapse.

