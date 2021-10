Made pursuant to Sections 2609 & 2610, Revenue and Taxation Code. The Plumas County Tax Collector will mail Secured property tax bills to all property owners at the address of record on the tax roll. If you own property in Plumas County and did not receive a tax bill, contact the Tax Collector’s office, at 520 West Main Street, Room 203, Quincy, or call (530) 283-6260. Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility to make timely payments.

