Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Opens Up on Lane Johnson's Mental Health Ordeal

By Reuben Frank
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles coach Nick Sirianni opens up on Lane Johnson's ordeal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For Nick Sirianni, Lane Johnson wasn’t a right tackle who was missing for a few games. He was a family member who needed help. Sirianni believes deeply in the power of connection, something...

