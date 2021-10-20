CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLSPA Updates Salary List As Datkovic, Wood, Menéndez Wages Made Public

By Tom Hackett, KSL Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The salaries of Toni Daktovic, Bobby Wood, and Jonathan Menéndez have been made public by the MLS Players Association following an update of their salary list. The MLSPA last updated the salary list on April 15th before Real Salt Lake had signed Datkovic, Wood,...

