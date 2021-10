KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are involved in a search for a missing person near Polebridge. On Sunday October 24th, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputies were dispatched to Polebridge to assist in locating 40 year- old Jordan Bostrom, of Helena. Jordan was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO