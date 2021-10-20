CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putting a sonar depth sensor into a surfboard #Surfing #RaspberryPi @Raspberry_Pi

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Curtis places a depth sonar into a surfboard, begging the question: why don’t they all have this feature?. Out surfing, I often wonder how deep the water is, and suspect based on wave behavior that I’m over a deep...

blog.adafruit.com

