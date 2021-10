Kentucky basketball practice is well underway with less than three weeks until the start of the season. So far, John Calipari likes what he’s seen from the Wildcats. “We have not had a bad practice yet,” Coach Cal said at Wednesday’s media day. “We go through seasons without a bad practice here — SEASONS — and those are the teams that are winning 38, 35 games and there’s a bunch of them. Last year is a blip. That’s so far behind me. What we went from, I learned from it and you move on.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO