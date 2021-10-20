CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0firFR_0cXFjMf600

Has been held in Bend's Old Mill District; growth called for larger venue, organizers say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After more than 20 years of winter celebrations in Bend's Old Mill District, a new and larger venue was announced Wednesday by Lay it Out Events for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest . The jam-packed, three-day festival of light, fire and ice will now be held at the expansive Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, in response to the substantial growth of the festival in recent years.

The 2022 Oregon WinterFest will be held over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18-20, 2022, and feature a wide variety of live music acts, artisans, and vendors of every kind from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of Oregonians and out-of-state visitors to Central Oregon for diverse cultural experiences unlike any other mid-winter event in the state.

“Central Oregon is a favorite destination during the winter, and we look forward to joining both locals and visitors for the 23 rd annual WinterFest,” said Stephen Wymer, OnPoint Central Oregon Area Manager. “OnPoint is proud to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event that brings our community together to celebrate art, music and everything this unique region has to offer.”

The new venue will offer increased accessibility to guests of all ages and abilities who will stroll on paved and snow-cleared promenades through the many exhibits featured at the event. The new location also offers more opportunities to step out of the winter chill and into heated facilities throughout the Expo Center where artists, vendors and culinary experiences await discovery in the Wonderland Marketplace and Artist Market.

Outside in the clear open air of the High Desert, guests will explore sculptures made of fire, ice and light, visit the largest off-mountain rail jam in Oregon, and play at a STEM-based learning center for families hosted by OMSI and sponsored by Lonza. A 2022 royal court will entertain guests as they roam the land, enhancing the jolly and festive atmosphere of this rollicking winter festival.

“After a year away we are very excited to bring this event to life again at the Deschutes County Expo Center,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay it Out Events. “The demand for this fun and unique winter experience in Oregon had simply grown to fairground-sized expectations.”

The event’s expansion is also an economic win for the region and especially Redmond, where leaders are heralding the event as a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to connect with out-of-region visitors and capture revenue during a difficult economic season.

“We welcome Oregon WinterFest guests to our community and invite them to take in all that our beautiful town has to offer,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “This festival is a valuable economic shot in the arm for Redmond and a chance for everyone in Central Oregon to experience art and music, which we’re grateful is now right here at the Expo Center.”

Oregon Winterfest tickets on sale now at www.oregonwinterfest.com .

The post Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022 appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters Ranger District plans pile burning on 1,200 acres near Melvin Butte, Black Crater

The Sisters Ranger District plans to conduct pile burning in the Melvin Butte and Black Crater areas. Fuels specialists will ignite 1,024 acres of piles near Melvin Butte, 10 miles southwest of Sisters and 15 miles west of Bend. In addition, they plan to ignite 192 acres of piles northeast of Black Crater, located seven miles west of Sisters. The post Sisters Ranger District plans pile burning on 1,200 acres near Melvin Butte, Black Crater appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County appeals ODOT move, seeks to affirm Butler Market Road 50 mph speed limit

The Oregon Speed Zone Appeal Panel will hear an unusual appeal next week from Deschutes County, which says the Oregon Department of Transportation erred in setting a 55 mph speed limit on stretch of Butler Market Road near the Bend Municipal Airport where the signs have long shown a speed limit of 50 mph. The post Deschutes County appeals ODOT move, seeks to affirm Butler Market Road 50 mph speed limit appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pile burning planned on 300 acres in Newberry Caldera

Fuels specialists on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to conduct about 300 acres of pile burning within the Newberry Caldera. Ignitions are slated to begin Thursday and continue over the next few weeks, as conditions allow. The post Pile burning planned on 300 acres in Newberry Caldera appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Reliving the past: Antique farming equipment on display in Bend

As a way to preserve and bring history alive, the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association club in Central Oregon collects a variety of old engines, tractors and antiques once used in daily life, and does what it needs to get or keep them up and running. The post Reliving the past: Antique farming equipment on display in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Winterfest#Fire And Ice#Art#Oregon Winterfest#Bend S Old Mill District#Oregonians
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Your life is not over’: New book on stroke awareness features 11 C. Oregonians’ stories of survival

Stroke Awareness Oregon is works to "eliminate disability and death from stroke through awareness of causes, symptoms, and treatment, and through recovery support." The organization is releasing a new book, Just Say “Yes” to Life!, which highlights stories from stroke survivors -- including 11 Central Oregonians -- in the pursuit of giving solace to other survivors. The post ‘Your life is not over’: New book on stroke awareness features 11 C. Oregonians’ stories of survival appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County schools add new ventilation system at Pioneer Complex

The health of students and staff and keeping schools open are top priorities for Crook County School District as COVID-19 continues to impact local communities, officials said Tuesday. One way to reduce transmission and infection rates of the virus is through consistent ventilation of air in classrooms. The post Crook County schools add new ventilation system at Pioneer Complex appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KTVZ News Channel 21

Settlement of River’s Edge lawsuit would keep full golf course in place permanently

Six months after River’s Edge Golf Course owner Wayne Purcell announced plans to sell the property to Pahlisch Homes, who planned to convert about half of the course into nearly 400 homes, sparking objections and later a lawsuit, a settlement has been reached to assure the 18-hole course stays in place permanently. The post Settlement of River’s Edge lawsuit would keep full golf course in place permanently appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project

Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, co-owners of the Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project on the Deschutes River, announced Tuesday a $1 million grant to the Deschutes Land Trust for habitat restoration aiding migratory salmon in the Crooked River. The post PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes River Conservancy organizes yearly fall fish rescue, saving 100s of stranded fish

Every year, Central Oregon irrigation districts reduce the river flow in the Upper Deschutes River from Wickiup Reservoir to Bend to prepare for the following irrigation season, which creates collateral damage, in the form of hundreds of fish stranded in side channels. The post Deschutes River Conservancy organizes yearly fall fish rescue, saving 100s of stranded fish appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy