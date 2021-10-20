Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022

Has been held in Bend's Old Mill District; growth called for larger venue, organizers say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After more than 20 years of winter celebrations in Bend's Old Mill District, a new and larger venue was announced Wednesday by Lay it Out Events for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest . The jam-packed, three-day festival of light, fire and ice will now be held at the expansive Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, in response to the substantial growth of the festival in recent years.

The 2022 Oregon WinterFest will be held over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18-20, 2022, and feature a wide variety of live music acts, artisans, and vendors of every kind from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of Oregonians and out-of-state visitors to Central Oregon for diverse cultural experiences unlike any other mid-winter event in the state.

“Central Oregon is a favorite destination during the winter, and we look forward to joining both locals and visitors for the 23 rd annual WinterFest,” said Stephen Wymer, OnPoint Central Oregon Area Manager. “OnPoint is proud to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event that brings our community together to celebrate art, music and everything this unique region has to offer.”

The new venue will offer increased accessibility to guests of all ages and abilities who will stroll on paved and snow-cleared promenades through the many exhibits featured at the event. The new location also offers more opportunities to step out of the winter chill and into heated facilities throughout the Expo Center where artists, vendors and culinary experiences await discovery in the Wonderland Marketplace and Artist Market.

Outside in the clear open air of the High Desert, guests will explore sculptures made of fire, ice and light, visit the largest off-mountain rail jam in Oregon, and play at a STEM-based learning center for families hosted by OMSI and sponsored by Lonza. A 2022 royal court will entertain guests as they roam the land, enhancing the jolly and festive atmosphere of this rollicking winter festival.

“After a year away we are very excited to bring this event to life again at the Deschutes County Expo Center,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay it Out Events. “The demand for this fun and unique winter experience in Oregon had simply grown to fairground-sized expectations.”

The event’s expansion is also an economic win for the region and especially Redmond, where leaders are heralding the event as a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to connect with out-of-region visitors and capture revenue during a difficult economic season.

“We welcome Oregon WinterFest guests to our community and invite them to take in all that our beautiful town has to offer,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “This festival is a valuable economic shot in the arm for Redmond and a chance for everyone in Central Oregon to experience art and music, which we’re grateful is now right here at the Expo Center.”

Oregon Winterfest tickets on sale now at www.oregonwinterfest.com .

The post Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022 appeared first on KTVZ .