Bitcoin hits new high, topping $66,000, on mainstream hopes for cryptocurrency

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as the cryptocurrency rides a wave of excitement about its potential mainstreaming by the financial establishment. Bitcoin was trading at $66,386.21 as of 1:30 p.m. EST. It's rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its...

