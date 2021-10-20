CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Weekly new cases of COVID in Louisiana at lowest since mid-April

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REnUe_0cXFiynZ00
Photo credit Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

The most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows only 2.7 percent of coronavirus tests having positive results from the week of October 7 through October 13. That is the lowest since the week of April 22 - 28 .Testing volume is still high levels, higher than before the start of the fourth surge.

LDH reports 502 new cases today. COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 19 from yesterday's report, to 380, the fewest since July 9.

Another 36 patients have died. Total deaths in Louisiana from the pandemic are 14,424.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana COVID hospitalizations reach 4th of July levels

With 342 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana, the stress on the state's hospitals has fallen to levels not seen since the 4th of July weekend. July 4 was the last time hospitalizations were below 350. The Louisiana Department of Health reports 681 new cases today. That's about two percent...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Daily Tribune

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 weekly roundup: Marathon County rises 584 cases, 7 new deaths since last week

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin, including confirmed test results, new cases, deaths, negative test results and recovered patients, when available. The following information was provided Monday afternoon by local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Note: This update...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reuters

Britain reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since mid-July

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in three months on Monday as the number of infections reached levels last seen when lockdown restrictions were in place in England during the summer. Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Week Of#Ldh
WDW News Today

COVID-19 Cases in Florida Drop to Lowest 7-Day Average Since July

On Wednesday, Florida reported 2,505 new cases of COVID-19, making the 7-day average below 3,000 cases for the first time since July 7. The 7-day average for daily deaths on Wednesday was 240, with the state’s total death count increasing by three. As of yesterday, 3,153 people were hospitalized with...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida COVID infections drop to lowest level since mid-June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s coronavirus infections continue to decline, with the state reaching eight consecutive weeks with fewer new cases than the week prior. The state health department on Friday reported 15,314 new cases from Oct. 15-21 — the fewest in a week since mid-June. It amounts to fewer...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Citizen Online

Covid cases in Fayette schools at lowest point since early August

Fayette County’s 2-week new infection rate at 1.5%, lowest since last July — With face coverings still mandatory in all 24 Fayette County schools, the system is reporting only 12 new Covid cases last week, out of a student population of around 20,000 and staff numbering more than 2,000. That’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,412 New Cases, 73 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs. The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%. The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo's active COVID cases fall to lowest point since July 15

Officials from the City of Laredo and Webb County reported Monday an additional 40 positive cases of COVID-19 and one related death. The additions bring Laredo to 52,951 positives and 969 deaths historically dating back to the beginning of the pandemic locally. Monday’s report featured positive cases below 100 for...
LAREDO, TX
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy