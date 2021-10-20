Weekly new cases of COVID in Louisiana at lowest since mid-April

Photo credit Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

The most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows only 2.7 percent of coronavirus tests having positive results from the week of October 7 through October 13. That is the lowest since the week of April 22 - 28 .Testing volume is still high levels, higher than before the start of the fourth surge.

LDH reports 502 new cases today. COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 19 from yesterday's report, to 380, the fewest since July 9.

Another 36 patients have died. Total deaths in Louisiana from the pandemic are 14,424.