Johnstown, PA

Philadelphia men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Johnstown hotel

By Alexis Loya
 7 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Two men are behind bars after officials were told they were selling suspected cocaine out of Econo Lodge in downtown Johnstown.

On Oct. 18, Johnstown police received a tip that 20-year-old Blessen “Bless” Sesay and 21-year-old Emmanuel Samuel just arrived in the area and were allegedly selling drugs out of their hotel room, according to court documents.

Police arrived at the hotel, which is located at 430 Napolean Street, and met with Samuel at the door of his room.

While speaking with him, police noted they saw an electric coffee grinder with white powder residue, a digital scale opened with white powder residue, a small grey baggie corner that was tied off and what appeared to be two small containers of commercially packaged marijuana. They also noted that these items could be seen on a table directly inside the door from where police were standing in the hallway.

Samuel was asked to step out of the room, and he consented to be searched. On him, police found a small baggie in his pocket that contained coke, the affidavit stated.

Centre County woman faces murder charges in stabbing from April

Sesay, who was in the bathroom, was called out to the hallway as well. Both he and Samuel were arrested and agreed to let police search their room.

In addition to the items previously mentioned, police noted they found a paint can with a false bottom, which was modified to unscrew, that contained large chunks of suspected cocaine. Additionally, police said they found two containers of suspected weed as well as $835 in an ice bin sitting on the table.

In total, police seized 40.65 grams of suspected cocaine.

Both Samuel and Sesay face drug-related charges, and bail was set at 10 percent of $80,000.

Their preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 28.

