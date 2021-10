Many people were first introduced to using face recognition to unlock a device with Face ID on the iPhone X, but Microsoft was there first with Windows Hello. Using your Windows 10 (or Windows 11 now) laptop's or tablet's built-in webcam, Hello uses facial recognition to get you in and working in under two seconds. It also works with apps and websites like Dropbox, Chrome and OneDrive, so you can skip typing in a password.

