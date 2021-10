A record-setting 1 million job openings in the U.S. 41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year. For so many, the pandemic has been like people who survived a near-death experience. It has caused employees to reevaluate their professional careers, not only what they want, but also what they aren’t willing to tolerate anymore. This professional awakening has caught a lot of leaders and companies flat-footed. However, too many leaders are using The Great Resignation Era as a crutch. A significant percentage of people who have quit over the last 15 months is a result of poor company culture, where leaders are solely focused on productivity and bottom-line profits.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO