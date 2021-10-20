CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll's quiet on Stadium Drive. With Nebraska...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Omaha.com

Frost/Fleck: A matchup of two coaches — and two programs — with little in common

LINCOLN — Even his weekly TV show has a logo with oars on it. In the Twin Cities — full of embattled, inconsistent pro teams — P.J. Fleck has carved out a niche for himself and Minnesota’s football program. His “row the boat” mantra/worldview/brand/sales pitch defines the Gophers, with oars adorning walls in the bowels of Huntington Bank Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

It's a losing play for P.J. Fleck to to tout his Gophers "culture" over talent

P.J. Fleck's performance on Saturday was remarkable. Fleck started his postgame press conference by picking up a bottle of pop from the top of the podium, taking a sip and commenting on the taste. The pop company received not just prime product placement but the first postgame comments from a Big Ten head coach. Just the way Woody and Bo used to do it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost claps back at P.J. Fleck's 'culture vs. skill' comment

After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Frost on Husker situation at the bye, Martinez health, other injuries

Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
knopnews2.com

Frost discusses team energy during bye week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week’s game against Purdue. ”This team,” Frost said. “There is no quit in these guys. They came to...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Husker
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
FOOTBALL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy