CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

More MoDOT vehicles on roads Thursday for winter weather drill

By Monica Ryan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U5el_0cXFi5mD00

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT has scheduled a statewide winter weather drill for Thursday.

MoDOT said the high turnover rate and open positions make this training “more critical than ever.”

“With nearly 20% of our plow operators with less than one year of experience, this training drill is important to be ready when snow flies,” MoDOT chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth said. “One of the most valuable parts of the drill is it allows our newest employees the opportunity to drive a snowplow over their designated routes so they are aware of curbs and raised islands that might be hidden in snow or ice.”

City Utilities says copper wire thieves are to blame for poor lighting around Springfield

MoDOT said more than 70 employees have left every month for the past six months. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the department is “several hundred employees below what [they] need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm.”

The drill will begin at 8:00 a.m. in rural areas and at 9:00 a.m. in urban areas. It should be completed by approximately 3:00 p.m.

“The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee,” Allmeroth said. “In addition, every piece of equipment—every truck, motor grader, snow blower and tractor—is inspected and calibrated to conserve materials and operate efficiently and safely.”

MoDOT said they spent more than $58 million on winter operations last year and used over 139,000 tons of salt; 2.8 million gallons of salt brine; and nearly 490,000 gallons of beet juice. MoDOT has purchased 118,000 tons of salt to refill salt supplies and has a total of 240,000 tons available for use statewide this winter.

Click here for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Drone video tracks EF-1 tornado path near Salem, Missouri

GLADDEN, Mo- Drone video shared with OzarksFirst from viewer Kent Nichols shows drone video of the damage left from a tornado in Gladden. The tornado was an EF-1 and was on the ground for six miles. Across Missouri, there were several tornado warnings across the region, and a few areas were surveyed. The first touched […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

MoDOT wants you to avoid Halloween tragedy this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid hitting any ghosts or ghouls this Halloween weekend. The department is also asking trick-or-treaters to stay alert while they’re out on their quests for candy. “In dark conditions with an influx of pedestrians, many of them children, Halloween night has the potential […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Preview from Sunday’s tornadoes across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Sunday, October 24, a potent storm sweep through Missouri bringing strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Across Missouri, there were several tornado warnings across the region, and a few areas were surveyed. The first touched down at 3:27 PM CDT five miles east of Turney, Clinton County, Mo northeast of Kansas City. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New dog park coming to Nixa in November

NIXA, Mo.- The new Nixa Dog Park opens officially on Monday, November 1. The new city park will be open from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset every day, with designated areas for small and large dogs. A Nixa Dog Park Pass is required to enter the new park. Here’s how to obtain your […]
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

Branson postpones 2022 budget reading

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Board of Aldermen has postponed the reading of the proposed 2022 budget.  The Branson Mayor called a special meeting for October 28th at 10 a.m. to discuss changes in the budget. The first reading of the proposed budget has been moved to November 18th at 1:30 p.m. to receive further […]
BRANSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mckenna
KOLR10 News

Early morning shooting leaves one hospitalized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An early morning shooting on Sunday has left one victim hospitalized. At about 5:19 a.m., Springfield Police Department was notified of a possible stabbing victim. Arriving at 1118 West Division, the victim was found to have actually suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in a serious condition. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
691
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy