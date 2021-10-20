Derry man arrested after 15-mile pursuit, troopers say

Metro Creative

A Derry man was arrested early Wednesday, accused of leading state troopers on a 15-mile pursuit that went through three municipalities in central Westmoreland County.

Robert Z. Kastal, 22, was taken into custody when he pulled into the parking lot at Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and surrendered, according to Trooper Brandon Clark.

Kastal initially refused to pull over for speeding just before midnight Tuesday and instead led troopers along various rural highways in Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant and Unity townships, Clark said.

The chase began along Mt. Pleasant Road near the county fairgrounds where police said Clark’s 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south at more than 65 mph — 30 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit.

The pursuit continued on to Route 981 in Unity, along Kecksburg Road in Mt. Pleasant Township eventually traveling on Misty Meadows, Pole Cat and Slope Hill roads. It also went on to Route 819 in Armbrust in Hempfield before heading back into Mt. Pleasant Township, where Kastal turned on to Route 981 and drove into the high school parking lot where he surrendered.

Kastal failed to stop for several stop signs during the incident and occasionally veered into oncoming lanes of traffic to avoid police, according to court papers.

Kastal didn’t say why he fled troopers when they attempted to pull him over, according to court papers.

Kastal was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding police and four counts of reckless endangerment, plus 35 various traffic summary violations. He was released from custody on unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.