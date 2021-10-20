CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, PA

Derry man arrested after 15-mile pursuit, troopers say

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MU80p_0cXFhFYR00
Metro Creative

A Derry man was arrested early Wednesday, accused of leading state troopers on a 15-mile pursuit that went through three municipalities in central Westmoreland County.

Robert Z. Kastal, 22, was taken into custody when he pulled into the parking lot at Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and surrendered, according to Trooper Brandon Clark.

Kastal initially refused to pull over for speeding just before midnight Tuesday and instead led troopers along various rural highways in Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant and Unity townships, Clark said.

The chase began along Mt. Pleasant Road near the county fairgrounds where police said Clark’s 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south at more than 65 mph — 30 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit.

The pursuit continued on to Route 981 in Unity, along Kecksburg Road in Mt. Pleasant Township eventually traveling on Misty Meadows, Pole Cat and Slope Hill roads. It also went on to Route 819 in Armbrust in Hempfield before heading back into Mt. Pleasant Township, where Kastal turned on to Route 981 and drove into the high school parking lot where he surrendered.

Kastal failed to stop for several stop signs during the incident and occasionally veered into oncoming lanes of traffic to avoid police, according to court papers.

Kastal didn’t say why he fled troopers when they attempted to pull him over, according to court papers.

Kastal was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding police and four counts of reckless endangerment, plus 35 various traffic summary violations. He was released from custody on unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Armbrust, PA
Derry, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Derry, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Trooper, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Unity Township, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
CNN

Top US general says China hypersonic test is 'very concerning'

(CNN) — The top US general said China's test of a hypersonic weapon over the summer was "very concerning" and that "it has all of our attention." Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, speaking to Bloomberg Television, stopped short of calling the test a "Sputnik moment" but he did acknowledge "it's very close to that." He called the test of the weapon "a very significant technological event" that is just one element of China's military capabilities.
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Trooper Brandon Clark#Volkswagen
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
880
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy