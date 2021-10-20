CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, And Ozuna Tease MV For Collab Single “SG”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Snake has dropped a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna!. The four singers are currently gearing up to...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion's Entourage Has Awkward Headbutt with Martin Brundle

Megan Thee Stallion's entourage might need to learn the rules of the road track when it comes to media etiquette at a Formula 1 event -- at least according to this driver-turned-reporter. Check out this interaction between Sky News' Martin Brundle (an ex-racer himself) and Meg, whom he bum-rushed while...
MOTORSPORTS
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Reviews Megan Thee Stallion's Popeyes Hottie Sauce

Megan Thee Stallion‘s new Popeyes Hottie Sauce is officially out and people are already talking about the new dipping condiment. On Thursday (October 21), Megan’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B took to social media to review the hot sauce. In the clip shared by Akademiks on Instagram, fans can see Cardi’s...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

We're Convinced Megan Thee Stallion's Taste Buds Are Made of Ice After Watching This Hot Ones Video

We don't know about you, but we feel like our head hottie in charge was well overdue for her Hot Ones appearance! Nonetheless, for the latest episode of the YouTube series, Megan Thee Stallion finally took on the Wings of Death challenge like the true hot girl that she is, and she actually handled the heat much better than we would've. During the interview, she bravely ate the super-spicy wings as she talked about how she made her mark in the music industry, working with BTS, the time Cardi B surprised her with a 120-pound albino python on the set of "WAP," and her intense love for anime.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Ozuna
Ozuna
Dj Snake
Dj Snake
arcamax.com

Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from college in 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is set to graduate from college. The 26-year-old rap star has taken to her Instagram account to reveal she's on the cusp of graduating, after studying for her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University. Alongside an image of her graduation cap, Megan wrote on the...
COLLEGES
news3lv.com

Popeyes unveils new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popeyes made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn’t stop there. Popeyes announces a HOT collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes Franchise Owner, Megan Thee Stallion, as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand’s new Nuggets in the US and in 14 countries around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at 12PM EDT on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce hitting stores. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn’t stop there, she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes Franchise Owner, as Popeyes has approved Megan to become a Popeyes restaurant owner. As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community. To learn more please visit their website here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Teen Vogue

Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, Seventeen, and More Best New Music Friday

This week, the music gods blessed us with an ear-popping collaboration between DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of Blackpink. K-pop sensations Seventeen dropped their mini-album, Attacca, along with a new track, “Rock With You.” PinkPantheress had an encounter with the supernatural realm. Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne teamed up for “G R O W,” an introspective pop-punk track that reflects Willow’s own evolution into womanhood as well as in her artistry. Bia dropped six new songs via the deluxe edition of her 2020 album, For Certain. Plus, new music from Dreamer Boy, Melladaze, Morgan, and Milck.
MUSIC
restaurantdive.com

Popeyes heats up Megan Thee Stallion collab with merch drops, new chicken sandwich

Popeyes is partnering with hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion to develop a new Hottie Sauce inspired by her sassy personality, according to a news release. The brand shared a teaser clip for an upcoming music video-style short starring the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper that draws on Western themes and includes several Easter eggs for her fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES

