Clarksburg, WV

Man charged after allegedly inappropriately touching juvenile in tool section of West Virginia Walmart

By WBOY
 7 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly touching a juvenile inappropriately in the tool section of the Clarksburg Walmart.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to an incident at Walmart on Emily Drive, that happened in the tool section of the store, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Timmins

During an investigation, “it was observed on video that,” Christopher Timmins, 43, of Anmoore, “purposely grab[bed] the right butt cheek of” a 17-year-old girl “with his right hand,” officers said.

On that same incident, Timmins attempted to touch the teen on her genitals, but the girl moved away “not to be touched,” according to the complaint.

Officers were later shown messages from Timmins to the juvenile wherein he sent inappropriate requests, officers said.

On Sept. 7, officers spoke with the victim, who stated that Timmins has touched her inappropriately and that he “kissed her on the lips and used his tongue,” as well as Timmins showing her his genitals and asking her to perform lewd acts, “but she said no,” according to the complaint.

Timmins has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

Truth Seeker
7d ago

Why do these gross old men think young girls would actually be interested?

